Hoffman Estates man gets six-year term on drug charge

A Hoffman Estates man arrested in Schaumburg last year with cocaine and marijuana that authorities valued at more than $16,000 pleaded guilty to drug possession Friday, court records show.

Pierre R. Holloway, 33, was sentenced to six years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to cocaine possession, according to court records. Holloway received credit for 705 days in custody.

His co-defendant, Albert Bennett Jr. 29, of Carpentersville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance last year in exchange for two years probation and 40 hours of community service. Bennett, who authorities say is Holloway's brother-in-law, also was fined $1,309, court records show.

The pair were arrested in March 2017 after an undercover operation in which police said illegal drugs were sold to officers at various Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg parking lots.