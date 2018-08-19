Take a good look at good photos in The Week in Pictures

Daily Herald photographers go to great lengths to attend events all over Chicagoland
Teachers and faculty give high-fives and greet kids as they arrive for the first day of classes at Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville. It was the first day for students throughout Community Unit District 300.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A rainbow stretches in the sky east of downtown Elburn after a brief storm doused the Elburn Days Parade Friday evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Synergy of Glen Ellyn player Ondro Peterson kicks one against Firebird player Evan Haworth during a game at Four Seasons Park in Lombard on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Chelsea Iaquinto gets a high-five from teacher Shana Smith during the first day of kindergarten at Steeple Run Elementary in Naperville.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Veins and muscles ripple on a racehorse at the 36th Arlington Million Day at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights Saturday August 11, 2018.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Six-year-old Emma Loepke, of Elmhurst tries to get her ladybug kite in the air during the Elmhurst Kite Fest at Berens Park Saturday August 11, 2018.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Shannon Chapweske, of The Bike Haven sports a mad hatter look during the Lindenfest 2018 parade down Sand Lake Road Saturday August 11, 2018 in Lindenhurst.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
The field passes the grandstand at the start of the Beverly D. stakes race at the 36th Arlington Million Day at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights Saturday August 11, 2018.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Katie Anderson, of Mundelein enjoys some ribs during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Fans lean over the rail at the finish of a race at the 36th Arlington Million Day at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights Saturday August 11, 2018.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo applauds the effort of a camper at the Citi Anthony Rizzo Baseball ProCamp in Rosemont Monday. Rizzo and area prep and college baseball coaches lead a camp of over 300 kids in grades 1-8.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Adam Akhan, Founder, Chairman, & CEO and Carl Shurboff, President and COO of Akan Semiconductors of Gurnee talk about their Miraj Diamond technology that has the United States Military interested in the product for their missile guidance systems. This is one of their samples pieces that will be shown to the military which is Miraj Diamond on glass.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Came across this field north of Volo where Sam Fischer, 18, of Johnsburg driving the John Deere tractor and his helper J. Balfanz, 18, also of Johnsburg were in the process of harvesting straw. It's not your typical summer job but apparently it was not Sam's first rodeo. He recruited his friend to help gather the straw which will be sold for bedding and a dietary supplement to cattle and horses. I like how the juxtaposition of the modern condos across the road played against the ancient art of bailing straw. With all the elements going on, tractor, straw, hot summer day a country song is just aching to be written. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A seagull flies over water at Songbird Slough Forest Preserve in Itasca. It was one of seven seagulls rescued and treated at the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County's Willowbrook Wildlife Center after being injured in Chicago in June.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Bill Schmoldt, owner of Prospect Bikes in Mt. Prospect waves to a fellow bike rider outside as he inspects his inventory to sell his business he has owned since 1979.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Parent Katie Kuhn draws a pencil eraser while helping to create a "Welcome Back" message in chalk at the front entrance to Centennial Elementary School in Bartlett on the eve of the first day of school.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Kindergarten Elisa Piercey arrives for the first day of classes at the new Elgin Math and Science Academy Wednesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
First-grader David Cano high-fives Murphy Mustang as kids returned to Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park Wednesday after floods in 2017 ruined many classrooms and common rooms.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
New Willard Elementary School Principal Dustin Covarrubias tries to calm a worried Joey Kern, 7, who is starting second-grade Wednesday at the South Elgin school.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sam Stoner, a first grader, center, makes a friend in line while waiting for the first day of school to start at Willard Elementary School in South Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ana Flores, a new ELL (English Language Learner) teacher at H.C. Storm School, works with students Wednesday at the Batavia school.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Valery Gonzalez learns to write her name at H.C. Storm School Wednesday in Batavia school.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jeffrey Morello, an artist, musician and retired teacher, plays his accordion outside of Elgin Books on South Grove Avenue Thursday. Morello plays in a number of bands and said that he enjoys the book store and the accordion is one of his favorite instruments.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Student Leader Jacob Choate, a junior from Waterloo, Iowa, carries baskets of laundry for students moving in to their new dorm rooms for the fall semester at Judson University in Elgin Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer