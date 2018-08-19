Take a good look at good photos in The Week in Pictures

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Came across this field north of Volo where Sam Fischer, 18, of Johnsburg driving the John Deere tractor and his helper J. Balfanz, 18, also of Johnsburg were in the process of harvesting straw. It's not your typical summer job but apparently it was not Sam's first rodeo. He recruited his friend to help gather the straw which will be sold for bedding and a dietary supplement to cattle and horses. I like how the juxtaposition of the modern condos across the road played against the ancient art of bailing straw. With all the elements going on, tractor, straw, hot summer day a country song is just aching to be written. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.