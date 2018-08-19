Child spots neighbor's Wauconda home on fire, helps get firefighters on scene

An alert child who spotted smoke coming from a neighbor's Wauconda home Sunday morning helped firefighters get on the scene quickly and prevent significant damage, authorities said.

Wauconda Fire District firefighters called to the home in the 1200 block of Water Stone Circle about 9:51 a.m. found fire on the exterior rear of the structure. They were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes, district officials said.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The home sustained roughly $45,000 in damages, but flames did not extend into residence. The cause remains under investigation, but appears to be accidental, according to the district.

Fire officials said the fire was called in by a neighbor's child who saw smoke and ran to get her parents. Her parents called 911 to report the fire.

Com Ed and Nicor assisted on the scene with securing utilities, and the Wauconda Fire District was assisted on the scene by Lake Zurich, Nunda Township, Round Lake, Countryside, and McHenry firefighters. While fire crews were on the scene, the fire district was covered by both Grayslake and Fox River Grove fire departments.