Child injured in four-vehicle pileup on I-88

Lanes along eastbound Interstate 88 near Naperville have reopened after a nearly three-hour closure as Illinois State Police investigated a four-vehicle pileup that left a child seriously injured.

The crash occurred about 10:46 a.m. near Route 59 when a semitrailer truck struck the rear of another vehicle, sending it into two more vehicles, state police Master Sgt. Jerad Klint said.

An unresponsive child was pulled from one of the vehicles and received CPR from a nurse who pulled over at the crash scene to help, Klint said. The child was revived and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back to dailyherald.com for more information as it becomes available.