Boy injured in four-vehicle pileup on I-88

A four-vehicle pileup on eastbound Interstate 88 near Naperville sent five people to the hospital Sunday, including an 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred about 10:46 a.m. near Route 59 when a semitrailer truck failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of a Nissan, sending it into two more vehicles that had stopped or slowed down in traffic, according to a news release from state police.

The unresponsive boy, a Montgomery resident, was pulled from the Nissan and received CPR from a nurse who pulled over at the crash scene to help, state police Master Sgt. Jerad Klint said. The boy was revived and taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for emergency surgery.

The driver of the Nissan, along with a second passenger, also were taken to Good Samaritan, police said. The driver and passenger of a Lexus, the third vehicle in the chain-reaction crash, were taken to Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora.

Lanes along eastbound I-88 were closed for nearly three hours while authorities were on the scene. An investigation is ongoing.