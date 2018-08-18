 
News

Summer Celebration held at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/18/2018 5:44 PM
  • Gissela Rodriguez of the group Abriendo Caminos dances during the Guadalupe Summer Celebration at the Shrine of Guadalupe in Des Plaines Saturday.

  • Dancers from the group Abriendo Caminos perform during the Guadalupe Summer Celebration at the Shrine of Guadalupe in Des Plaines Saturday.

  • Otilio Prado of Milwaukee holds his nieces, Moncerrat Robledo, 3, and Marlenne Prado, 4, both of whom are also from Milwaukee, during the Guadalupe Summer Celebration at the Shrine of Guadalupe in Des Plaines Saturday.

  • Salvador Zavala of Zavala's Grocery, Chicago, serves tacos during the Guadalupe Summer Celebration at the Shrine of Guadalupe in Des Plaines Saturday.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Summer Celebration Saturday in Des Plaines featured live music, traditional dances and food in tranquil surroundings, as well as religious observances and a candlelit procession through the grounds.

The afternoon began with a retreat offered by Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, rector of the shrine, who recently survived a plane crash in Mexico, and also included a Healing Hour and a bilingual Mass.

