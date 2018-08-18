Summer Celebration held at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Summer Celebration Saturday in Des Plaines featured live music, traditional dances and food in tranquil surroundings, as well as religious observances and a candlelit procession through the grounds.
The afternoon began with a retreat offered by Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, rector of the shrine, who recently survived a plane crash in Mexico, and also included a Healing Hour and a bilingual Mass.
