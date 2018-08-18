Grammar Moses: This is the epicenter of a grammar revolution

"I have noticed an increasing use of 'epicenter' in the news over the past several years: the 'epicenter' of crime wave or the disease," writes Jim Mann. "I think that the users mean to refer to the center of the activity. I think that 'epicenter' is best used by seismologists when they refer to earthquakes. What is your opinion?"

Glad you asked, Jim.

My opinion is people use 'epicenter' metaphorically and, as with many metaphors, often clumsily.

The epicenter is the point on the earth's surface over which an earthquake is focused.

If you're talking about the physical place from which the civil rights movement sprang (arguably Montgomery, Alabama) or the Summer of Love was born (Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco) or the worldwide acceptance that ketchup is permissible on hot dogs (that will never happen in Illinois, folks), then I would wink at your use of "epicenter" to describe those places.

You're describing a significant movement, a metaphorical earthquake.

But if you were to describe Susan's Fabric Depot as the epicenter of the resurgence of cross-stitching, then you're probably overselling it.

I bet "epicenter" is used much more often to describe non-tectonic movements than the real deal, so I'd exercise caution.

Still not quite the same

Continuing with last week's discussion of words that are similar but have different meanings and often are misused, here are a few more pairings:

• Genetic vs. congenital: If a medical condition is present at birth and caused by injury or disease while in utero, it is "congenital."

If it is passed from parents to child through heredity, it is "genetic."

• Disinterested vs. uninterested: These are not synonyms, though they are often used as such. Someone who is "uninterested" is unconcerned or bored with something. Think of your 16-year-old grandchild.

Someone who is "disinterested" is unbiased and has no skin in the game. Think of a referee or marriage counselor. In fact, you might think of your marriage counselor as a referee.

• Further/farther: "Farther" connotes literal distance, while "further" connotes figurative distance. If I take this explanation any further, I will be farther from the end of this column.

• Healthy vs. healthily vs. healthful: Do you eat "healthy," meaningful you eat "healthful" foods, or do you eat "healthily?"

Too confusing? It seems that although all three words have existed for centuries and have specific meanings, "healthy" has won the war as the all-purpose word. And that's too bad.

The prescriptivist in me says people are healthy. The food we eat that makes us healthy is healthful. And when we avoid cheeseburgers and pizza and pretty much anything on my going-to-the-chair menu, we are eating healthily.

But there is evidence that the adverb "healthily" never really caught on. And "healthful" has been dying out since Abraham Lincoln drew his last breath.

So I'll begrudgingly try to eat healthy to be healthy, though I'll stop short of eating massaged baby kale.

Don't be coy

Laraine Wright, who is new to this column but an old hand at editing and proofreading, reports seeing a business website that boasts a "coy pond" among its amenities.

I wonder whether the people who gaze upon that koi pond are weirded out by those coquettish fish.

Write carefully!

• Jim Baumann is vice president/managing editor of the Daily Herald. Write him at jbaumann@dailyherald.com. Put Grammar Moses in the subject line. You also can friend or follow Jim at facebook.com/baumannjim.