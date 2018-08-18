1 hurt in Lake Forest crash on Route 41

One person was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semitrailer truck near Route 41 and Old Elm Road in Lake Forest Friday night.

Firefighters were called just after 10 p.m. to the crash on south Route 41, just north of Old Elm Road. Arriving police and firefighters found a vehicle trapped beneath the semitrailer, with flames pouring out of its engine compartment. Officers tried to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers in an effort to protect the vehicle's lone occupant, fire officials said in a news release Saturday.

The driver had to be freed from the vehicle and was flown via helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The person, whose age and gender were not released, was transported in serious condition with multiple injuries. The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

Route 41 was closed in both directions to allow for the landing of the helicopter.

Lake Forest police are investigating the crash.