Waukegan shooting victim identified

A Zion man has been identified as the victim of a shooting earlier this week in Waukegan, officials said.

The preliminary autopsy shows Julian King, 28, died of gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper. The shooting is under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department, and toxicology is pending.

Police were called to an apartment building on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue for a report of shots fired around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Officers found King, who was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan. Police later learned a 38-year-old Waukegan man also had been shot and took himself to another hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition, officials said, adding the shootings are related.