Three cars stolen from Lake Zurich subdivisions since July

Three vehicles have been stolen from Lake Zurich subdivisions since July -- including two on the same night -- and police are encouraging residents to lock up their valuables.

Deputy Chief David Anderson said two cars were stolen Monday night from the Wicklow Village subdivision. The third theft happened on July 14 when a car was taken from a driveway in The Orchards subdivision.

"These are crimes of opportunity," Anderson said. "You don't want to enable these offenders easier access to your possessions."

In two cases, the cars were parked overnight in their owners' driveway and were unlocked with the key fob inside, Anderson said. One of the vehicles stolen Monday night was inside a garage, but the garage door was mistakenly left open and the car was unlocked with the keys inside.

Anderson said police have heard of similar car thefts happening in other villages recently.

"It seems to be a reoccurring theme in the suburbs," he said. "In some cases, the car will be stolen and then spotted later in Chicago."

Anderson said police are doing their best to locate the offenders responsible, and they believe there is possible Chicago gang involvement.

"We encourage residents to lock up, do it on a religious basis and that would help everybody immensely," Anderson said. "Do whatever possible to protect your property."