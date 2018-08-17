Police: Des Plaines men lure robbery victim to motel on dating app

hello

Two Des Plaines men are in custody after using a dating app to lure a victim to an Arlington Heights motel, then robbing him, police said Friday.

Cody M. Thompson, 21, and Dylan J. Riedy, 20, both of the 700 block of Waikki Drive in Des Plaines, were charged with aggravated robbery and home invasion in connection with an incident after 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Red Roof Inn at 22 W. Algonquin Road.

The 26-year-old robbery victim told police he met someone online and they agreed to meet at the motel.

But when the man heard a knock at the door and opened it, Thompson and Riedy were there instead, threatening him with a replica 9 mm Glock pistol and taking his wallet, keys and iPhone, according to Police Sgt. Chuck Buczynski.

"It was a setup," he said.

The pair were arrested by two plain clothes officers just minutes later at the neighboring BP gas station, where the suspects tried to use the victim's gas station card, Buczynski said.

Bond for Thompson was set at $500,000, and for Riedy, $100,000.

They are due in court Sept. 6.