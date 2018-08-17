ECC's backpack fair benefits about 2,000 students this year

More than 1,300 backpacks full of school supplies were given out during Elgin Community College's Project Backpack last week. The following day, the Project Backpack committee donated an additional 600 full backpacks within Elgin and the surrounding area. Courtesy of Elgin Community College

About 2,000 students in need benefitted from Elgin Community College's annual Project Backpack back-to-school supply fair this year, officials said. More than 1,300 backpacks full of school supplies were given out during the fair Aug. 18. The following day, the Project Backpack committee donated an additional 600 full backpacks to schools within Elgin and surrounding areas.

The fair benefits students enrolled in the following districts: Elgin Area School District U-46, Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300, Burlington Central Unit District 301, St. Charles Unit District 303, Hanover Park-based Keeneyville District 20 and ECC.

"Project Backpack is one of the most beneficial community events in our district," said Amybeth Maurer, ECC director of orientation and student life who has been involved in the event since 2010. "Each year, it brings together people, institutions, agencies and businesses from all backgrounds that work toward a common goal; to provide children in need a full backpack of supplies, which gives them the opportunity to be ready at the starting line with their peers."

Since 2010, more than 14,500 students have been served through the fair. More than 1,400 backpacks were distributed last year.

For more information about Project Backpack, visit project-backpack.org.