District 211 students intern in medical field

hello

William Fremd junior Amborzia Itellari, Dr. Dave Brottman and James B. Conant Senior Kimi Nijjar pose together after Itellari and Nijjar completed a three-week internship at Arlington Pediatrics. Courtesy of District 211

James B. Conant High School Senior Kimi Nijjar and William Fremd junior Ambrozia Itellari had the opportunity to sample the medical field when they participated in a three-week internship program with Arlington Pediatrics in Arlington Heights.

Dr. Dave Brottman said the program's goal was to expose the students to the overall operations of a medical office. During the program, the students not only shadowed nurses and doctors, but also worked with administrative staff.

"We wanted to treat them not as high school students or college students, but as medical students," said Brottman. "They really rose to the challenge."

At the conclusion of the program, each student was asked to give a short presentation on a pediatric illness of their choice. Both students chose an illness they had personally dealt with.

Brottman said he developed the idea after having 17 students intern at his office for one to three days. He felt that the time was too short to give students an adequate view of the medical profession.

For Nijjar, the internship puts her a little closer to a childhood dream.

"I have known since I was 9 years old that I want to be a doctor," she said. "When I found out there was an internship program like this, I applied right away."

Nijjar said meeting the patients was a highlight of the internship.

Itellari said learning how to prepare vaccinations was her favorite part.

"It's a lot harder than I thought it would be," she said.

She said she, like Nijjar, has a great interest in pursuing a medical career.

"It's very valuable to get to learn how to prepare vaccines and take vital signs," she said. "This is like an introductory course that will help with applying to college and medical school."

Both students agreed that any student throughout District 211 who may have an interest in the medical field should look for internships such as this as a way to prepare for their future.

• Submit 'Your News' at www.dailyherald.com/share.