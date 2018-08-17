Cop says in video suspect 'was going to shoot us'

hello

Immediately after Chicago police shot and killed Harith Augustus in South Shore last month, the officer who fired the shots lamented, "Why did he have to pull a gun out on us?"

The officer, identified Thursday as Dillan Halley, later tells a colleague that he "had to" fire at Augustus -- who can be seen reaching for a gun holstered to his body during the confrontation with police.

"He was going to shoot us," Halley says.

The comments by the officer were made public Thursday after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released 18 video clips and two audio clips from the July 14th confrontation, including video from Halley's bodycam and nearby surveillance video. No audio was released from the officers' confrontation with Augustus before the shooting.

The videos shows a quickly escalating sequence of events after Augustus walks past officers standing in the 2000 block of East 71st Street. The officers start to follow him. He appears to show an ID to one officer before another tries to grab him as Augustus pulls away, pivots toward the street while apparently reaching for the holstered gun.

For the full story, click here.