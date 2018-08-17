Blues, barbecue the highlights of Little Bear Ribfest

Smoke billowed from Century Park as local vendors cooked their barbecue specialties during the annual Little Bear Ribfest Friday night in Vernon Hills.

Six restaurants sold their smoked delights, including Big Ed's BBQ, Real Urban Barbecue, BBQ'd Productions Bar & Grill, Smokin' T's Bar-B-Que, Brothers BBQ and City Barbeque. New this year was a bourbon bar.

People attending were also treated to a night of blues music. Friday night featured The Corey Dennison Band and Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers.

The fest continues from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday with entertainment by The Mike Wheeler Band at 5 p.m., Chicago Blues Super Session follow at 7 p.m. and Mud Morganfield, son of Muddy Waters, at 9 p.m.

Admission is $5, free for children 5 and younger. Visit vhparkdistrict.org/little-bear-ribfest-entertainment or call 847.996.6800