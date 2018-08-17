 
News

Blues, barbecue the highlights of Little Bear Ribfest

 
Steve Lundy
 
 
Updated 8/17/2018 8:06 PM
hello
  • Katie Anderson of Mundelein enjoys some ribs during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening.

      Katie Anderson of Mundelein enjoys some ribs during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • The Corey Dennison Band entertains the crowd during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening.

      The Corey Dennison Band entertains the crowd during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Stan Roelker of the Vernon Hills/Mundelein Rotary Club tries to get people to buy corn during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening.

      Stan Roelker of the Vernon Hills/Mundelein Rotary Club tries to get people to buy corn during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People flocked to Century Park in Vernon Hills for barbecue and blues music during the Little Bear Ribfest Friday evening.

      People flocked to Century Park in Vernon Hills for barbecue and blues music during the Little Bear Ribfest Friday evening. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People clap along to the blues music during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening.

      People clap along to the blues music during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Jeff Handt of Vernon Hills munches on some ribs during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening.

      Jeff Handt of Vernon Hills munches on some ribs during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Kane Agayen of BBQ'd Productions cuts up a slab of ribs during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening.

      Kane Agayen of BBQ'd Productions cuts up a slab of ribs during the Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • The Corey Dennison Band plays some blues for the crowd during Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening.

      The Corey Dennison Band plays some blues for the crowd during Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills Friday evening. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

Smoke billowed from Century Park as local vendors cooked their barbecue specialties during the annual Little Bear Ribfest Friday night in Vernon Hills.

Six restaurants sold their smoked delights, including Big Ed's BBQ, Real Urban Barbecue, BBQ'd Productions Bar & Grill, Smokin' T's Bar-B-Que, Brothers BBQ and City Barbeque. New this year was a bourbon bar.

People attending were also treated to a night of blues music. Friday night featured The Corey Dennison Band and Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers.

The fest continues from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday with entertainment by The Mike Wheeler Band at 5 p.m., Chicago Blues Super Session follow at 7 p.m. and Mud Morganfield, son of Muddy Waters, at 9 p.m.

Admission is $5, free for children 5 and younger. Visit vhparkdistrict.org/little-bear-ribfest-entertainment or call 847.996.6800

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 