Wine Down by the Creek in Rolling Meadows

The annual Wine Down by the Creek in Rolling Meadows is scheduled for Friday night. Courtesy of City of Rolling Meadows

Rolling Meadows will host its 4th Annual Wine Down by the Creek concert Friday night in Kimball Hill Park.

The family-friendly evening kicks off at 6 p.m. Music from Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight begins at 7 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m.

Beer, wine and food will be available to purchase from Stadium Sports Club, Rep's Place, Haymarket Brewing, Leaky Keg Brewery, Twisted Classics, Famous Frankie's Hot Dogs, G-Force Concessions and Brainfreeze Ice Cream. Alcohol is $5 per glass, with a festive custom cup for the first 500 attendees.

A wine bottle ring toss game will raise funds for the Rolling Meadows Community Events Foundation.