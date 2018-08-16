Judson welcomes students back to campus for fall semester

New and returning RISE students flank welcome event motivational speaker Dan Rendall, a Judson alumnus. From left standing are Maddison McCormick, Ashley Renz, Alexis Winegard, Dan Tiltges, Garrett Perkins, Chris Chavez, Armani Cherry, Ellie Gassen, Emily Rogers and Evelyn Reiter. Kneeling are Max Palmer and Scott Flolo. Courtesy of Judson University

Student leaders Dallas Colburn, right, a sophomore from Montgomery, Sierra Chavez, middle, a senior from Shelton, Connecticut, and Olivia Marshall, left, a junior from Koloma, Iowa, welcome families on move-in day Thursday at Judson University in Elgin. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Cars line the road Thursday in front of Wilson Hall as freshmen move into their dorm rooms for the fall semester at Judson University in Elgin. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Incoming freshman Alban Hoti, of Plano, carries a fan and vacuum to his new dorm room in Wilson Hall Thursday at Judson University in Elgin. He will be studying architecture at the Christian liberal arts university. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Student Leader Jacob Choate, a junior from Waterloo, Iowa, carries baskets of laundry Thursday for students moving into their new dorm rooms for the fall semester at Judson University in Elgin. John Starks | Staff Photographer

New and returning students began moving into Judson University's campus dormitories Thursday ahead of the start of the fall semester.

The Elgin Christian liberal arts university hosted activities throughout the week in welcoming students.

Twenty students enrolled in the Road to Independent Living, Spiritual Formation and Employment, or RISE, program attended a special welcome event Wednesday.

The two-year certificate program offers students 18 to 25 years with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to attend classes, learn life skills, attend chapel and participate in other campus activities.

RISE Director Kathy Lambert and Assistant Director Brian Madaj introduced new students and their parents and gave updates on returning students. Program founders Gayle Gianopulos and Nancy Binger, vice president of strategic planning and enrollment services, shared the history of the program, and RISE parents talked about its impact on their families.

Judson alumnus, comedian and motivational speaker David Rendall spoke to RISE students about discovering their unique potential and turning perceived weaknesses into practical strengths. Once a leadership professor, Rendall is an uber-athlete, stand-up comedian and nonprofit executive who travels worldwide as a motivational speaker and participates in ultramarathons and Ironman triathlons.

Judson President Gene Crume addresses families and incoming students Friday at Anguleris Technologies in Elgin. He will speak about the impact Judson has had on the community in its 55 years.