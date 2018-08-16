Island Lake Lions offer free corn at 60th annual Cornfest Aug. 19

hello

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTOThe Island Lake Lions Cornfest, from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 19, will offer free sweet corn to all festivalgoers.

The Island Lake Lions will host their 60th annual Cornfest from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Water Tower Park.

The main attraction of the festival is free sweet corn available to all festgoers while supplies last. Other food and refreshments will be available for purchase, including beer.

Other features include kids games, hourly 50/50 raffles, a Cubs tickets and television raffle and live entertainment.

Music will be provided by Wildwood Drive, Straight Ethyl and Blind Logic.

Admission to the Cornfest is free.

Water Tower Park is at 439 W. State Road, Island Lake.

For details, visit villageofislandlake.com.