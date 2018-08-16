Images: Photos of Aretha Franklin through the years
Updated 8/16/2018 1:00 PM
Aretha Franklin, the undisputed "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as "Think," "I Say a Little Prayer" and her signature song, "Respect," and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.
In this April 19, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, in New York. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at her home in Detroit. She was 76.
Associated Press
In this June 4, 2005 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the McDonald's Gospelfest 2005 in New York. The event celebrates gospel music and features a talent competition for choirs, steppers, praise dancers and soloists.
Associated Press
In this Nov. 9, 2005 file photo, President George W. Bush awards singer Aretha Franklin the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award, the highest civilian award, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Associated Press
In this Oct. 16, 2011 file photo, Aretha Franklin sings as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look on during the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington.
Associated Press
In this Dec. 4, 1994 file photo, President Bill Clinton, from right, and first lady Hillary Clinton applaud the 1994 Kennedy Center Honors award recipients, from left, songwriter Pete Seeger, director Harold Prince, composer Morton Gould, singer Aretha Franklin and actor Kirk Douglas during a reception in the East Room of the White House.
Associated Press
In this Jan. 20, 2009 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the inauguration for President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Associated Press
In this March 3, 1975 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin poses with her Grammy Award for best female R&B vocal performance for "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing" at the 17th Annual Grammy Award presentation in New York.
Associated Press
In this April 17, 1978 file photo, Aretha Franklin and her new husband, Glen Turman, arrive at a Los Angeles hotel for their wedding reception. Turman signals his OK and pleasure at the reception as Kecalf 8, Aretha's son looks on.
Associated Press
In this Feb. 5, 2006 file photo, Aretha Franklin and Dr. John, background on piano, perform the national anthem before the Super Bowl XL football game in Detroit.
This Jan. 14, 2012 file photo, shows singer Aretha Franklin performing during the BET Honors at the Warner Theatre in Washington.
Associated Press
In this March 13, 1972 file photo, Aretha Franklin holds her Grammy Award for Best Rhythm and Blue performance of the song "Bridge Over Troubled Waters," in New York.
Associated Press
In this Jan. 19, 1993 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs at the inaugural gala for President Bill Clinton in Washington.
Associated Press
In this April 8, 1975 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs during the 47th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
In this March 26, 1973 file photo, soul singer Aretha Franklin appears at a news conference.
Associated Press
Soul singer Aretha Franklin, center, gets a round of applause after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2005, in Washington. To the right is Federal Reserve chairman, Alan Greenspan, second from right, and actor Andy Griffith who were also recipients of the award.
Associated Press
Aretha Franklin performs "Natural Woman" at the conclusion of her show at "An Evening of Stars Tribute to Aretha Franklin" Saturday Sept. 9, 2006 at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, CA this was the 2nd day of taping for the United Negro College Fund special.
Associated Press
In this Jan. 11, 1987 file photo, soul singers James Brown and Aretha Franklin sing during a Home Box Office taping at the Taboo night club in Detroit. Franklin is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010, one day after a community prayer vigil was held in Detroit on behalf of the legendary Motown singer. Franklin wasn't at the vigil, but in a statement she thanked the City Council, saying "all prayers are good."
Associated Press
Singing great Aretha Franklin joins George Michael during his Faith World Tour in Auburn Hills, Mich., Aug. 30, 1988.
Associated Press
Bette Midler greets Aretha Franklin at Aretha's 69th birthday party, in New York, Friday, March 25, 2011.
Associated Press
@*@* FILE @*@* Aretha Franklin is shown in concert at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 17, 2004, in Los Angeles, Calif. She is scheduled to perform at the annual Gospelfest competition on Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 3-6, 2005, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
