Country bar, restaurant plans to open in downtown Des Plaines

Des Plaines may be going country -- at least a little bit.

Firewater Saloon, known at its Edison Park and Mount Greenwood locations for daily drink specials, country-western grub and live music, has plans to open a third location in the city's downtown.

Owners of the restaurant and bar want to spend about $1 million to renovate the former Olivetti's Italian Restaurant at 1575 Ellinwood St., which has been closed since 2011. They've asked the city to pitch in $100,000.

If aldermen approve the deal Monday, Firewater Saloon would be the first to take advantage of a grant program designed to create a downtown restaurant and entertainment district centered around the city's newly-acquired Des Plaines Theatre.

The city recently took ownership of the shuttered venue on Miner Street with the intent of reopening it and hiring a private manager to oversee day-to-day operations and book live shows. It could reopen by fall 2019.

"This is an ideal recipient for our downtown restaurant district grant," Mayor Matt Bogusz said. "We're excited to see that we're attracting new investors who see and share our vision for that corridor."

Jamie Suckow, the owner of Firewater Saloon, didn't return a phone call this week. However, according to documents submitted to the city, Suckow intends to buy the building and open within three months of starting renovations. She wants to get started as soon as possible.

Besides extensive infrastructure upgrades, the improvements also include a new 40-foot bar, rehabbed outdoor patio and a two-story party room with a dining area and stage for live music.

They estimate the business will create about 40 jobs.

Bogusz said more restaurants could be on the way because the city has struck the right balance for attracting growth. Along with the grant program and theater, he highlighted population density created by residential developments being built nearby.

"(Firewater Saloon) isn't going to be the last," Bogusz said. "I think we have some other irons in the fire."

The city council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 1420 Miner St.