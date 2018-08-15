Section of Schaumburg Road closed due to crash

hello

Schaumburg police and firefighters were responding to a serious crash Wednesday night on Schaumburg Road.

Eastbound lanes of Schaumburg Road were shut down at Summit Drive. The westbound lanes were closed at Plum Grove Road, village officials said in a tweet posted about 9 p.m.

Further information was not available. Police did not immediately return a phone call Wednesday night.