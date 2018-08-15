Schaumburg Township homeowners can file tax appeals

Schaumburg Township single-family homeowners who believe their property has been over-assessed can file appeals through Sept. 14.

Residents can visit cookcountyassessor.com/Appeals/Appeal-Deadlines.aspx for deadlines and filing updates.

The township assessor's office can assist property owners regarding the appeals process and filing, but appeals should be filed with the Cook County Assessor's Office.

Any questions can be directed to the Schaumburg Township Assessor's Office at (847) 884-0030 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional information can be found at schaumburgtownship.org/departments/assessors-office/.