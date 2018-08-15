Schaumburg Township homeowners can file tax appeals
Updated 8/15/2018 12:29 PM
hello
Schaumburg Township single-family homeowners who believe their property has been over-assessed can file appeals through Sept. 14.
Residents can visit cookcountyassessor.com/Appeals/Appeal-Deadlines.aspx for deadlines and filing updates.
The township assessor's office can assist property owners regarding the appeals process and filing, but appeals should be filed with the Cook County Assessor's Office.
Any questions can be directed to the Schaumburg Township Assessor's Office at (847) 884-0030 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional information can be found at schaumburgtownship.org/departments/assessors-office/.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.