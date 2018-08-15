Police: Robbery suspect fought officer in Naperville

A suspect found blocks from a Naperville gas station he is accused of robbing is facing three felony charges and a misdemeanor including robbery and aggravated battery to a peace officer, authorities said Wednesday.

Naperville police said Jeffrey S. Vonderheydt, 49, of Montgomery, got into a "physical altercation" with a police officer who tracked him down about 10 p.m. Tuesday, several blocks from the Mobil station on the 1200 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Police said they were called to the station for a report of a robbery, and they learned a man had stolen an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before running away.

Police said an officer quickly found the suspect and the altercation ensued. The officer and Vonderheydt both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The officer was treated and released, while Vonderheydt was treated and taken back to the Naperville police station for booking.

Police said he has been charged with felony robbery, aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated resisting a peace officer, as well as misdemeanor battery.