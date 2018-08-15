Electrical problem may cause District 118 to cancel school Thursday

The second day of classes at Wauconda Unit District 118 could be canceled Thursday because of an electrical problem affecting all six school buildings, officials say.

However, administrators had not made a final decision Wednesday night.

A main electrical transformer at Wauconda High School became overheated and failed after the school day ended, Superintendent Daniel Coles said in a message.

ComEd has told school officials it has confidence that a new transformer will be installed and operating Thursday morning.

If the company is unable to replace the transformer, administrators will cancel school for the entire district. Classes would need to be canceled at all locations because the electrical transformer at the high school provides power for the districtwide computer network, student emergency information and telephone services, officials said.

The district will call parents and staff members early Thursday morning with a decision on whether school is canceled.

Students in first through 12th grades reported back to school on Wednesday. Kindergarten classes are scheduled to start Thursday.