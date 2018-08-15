District 205 delays vote on referendum after superintendent applies for another job

Apparently blindsided by the news that Superintendent David Moyer is seeking another job, Elmhurst Unit District 205 school board members postponed a vote on a possible referendum proposal to Monday -- the last day they have to put a question on the November ballot.

The school board was expected to decide this week whether to ask voters in November to approve a property tax increase to borrow $168.5 million to replace two aging schools and improve other buildings.

But during Tuesday night's meeting, President Kara Caforio announced the board had learned within the previous 24 hours that Moyer had applied for a superintendent's position in a large out-of-state district.

"Dr. Moyer has since withdrawn from the preliminary search," Caforio read from a prepared statement. "However, the board wants time to further discuss his commitment to District 205.

"As a result, the board will postpone its vote on the referendum until Monday, Aug. 20," she said.

Monday is the deadline for local governing boards to approve a resolution or ordinance to put a question on the November ballot.

According to a preliminary draft of District 205's ballot question, voters would be asked if the district should replace Lincoln and Field elementary schools and upgrade other buildings to improve security, provide STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) spaces and add classrooms for all-day kindergarten, among other things.

Voters would be asked to give the district permission to borrow $168.5 million for the construction projects. If they approve the ballot measure, it would cost an additional $149 a year in property taxes for the owner of a $500,000 home.

A November ballot question would be the culmination of a community engagement effort that began nearly three years ago with the district's "Focus 205" process.

But school board members weren't prepared to make a decision about the ballot question Tuesday because of the news about Moyer.

"While we, the board, believe this is the community's referendum, we want to ensure its leader is committed to District 205 at this time," Caforio said.

The board has scheduled a closed-door meeting for Friday. Another executive session will be held at the start of Monday night's special meeting.

Caforio declined to make additional comments after the meeting. Moyer also declined to talk about the situation.

Last week, Moyer discussed the pros and cons of seeking a referendum question in November.

For example, a large voter turnout is expected in November because of the gubernatorial race and what's happening around the country.

There's also the rising cost of construction. Delaying the ballot question could require the district to cut back aspects of the proposed building improvements or seek more money from taxpayers.