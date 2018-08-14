West Chicago officials investigating death of child found in smoldering blanket

Investigators were in a prairie far behind a property Tuesday on the 1300 block of Joliet Street just south of Roosevelt Road, where a child was found wrapped in a smoldering blanket. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

West Chicago police are investigating the death of a child found Tuesday wrapped in a still smoldering blanket on the 1300 block of Joliet Street, just south of Roosevelt Road.

Officer Michael Rosenwinkel said police were dispatched to the scene at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday.

Members of the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and DuPage County state's attorney's office are assisting with the investigation. Police say there is no indication there is a threat to the public.

A house on the southeast corner of Wycliffe Drive and Joliet Street is boarded up with what appears to be smoke stains off at least one front window. A duplex next door also is boarded up but shows no stains or damage. Investigators' vehicles and a tent were set up behind the stained house. Another building is farther back on the property.

More than a half-dozen investigators were seen looking through the prairie behind the property, and a second tent and recording equipment on tripods were set up far in the back near a tree line. Blue tarp on one side blocks the view of the scene under the tent.

Yellow police tape surrounds the property along Wycliffe Drive and around to Joliet Street.

West Chicago firefighters referred all questions to the police department.

Drivers were prevented from turning south onto to Joliet Street from Roosevelt Road, snarling traffic on Roosevelt. Joliet Street south of Wycliffe Drive also is sealed off from foot traffic.

• Daily Herald staff photographer Patrick Kunzer contributed to this report.