VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot rolls over again

This is the board of cards used in the weekly Queen of Hearts drawing at McHenry VFW Post 4600 in McHenry. The $3.7 million jackpot rolled over Tuesday night. Daily Herald file photo

Once again, there was no winner in the Queen of Hearts raffle hosted by McHenry VFW Post 4600.

The packed hall erupted Tuesday night when post Senior Vice Cmdr. Ben Keefe revealed the card selected by the raffle ticket holder was not the titular queen.

Had the ticket owner -- someone named "Anthony G." -- correctly guessed where the queen of hearts was, he would have made $2.2 million, which is 60 percent of the total $3.7 million pot.

The game is based on a shuffled deck of standard playing cards and two jokers that are placed in numbered envelopes and arranged in rows on a board. Cards that have been selected by drawing winners but aren't the elusive queen of hearts are turned face up.

Just 12 envelopes remained Tuesday. There will be 11 envelopes Aug. 21.