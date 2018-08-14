Suspect now charged in 7 Kane burglaries was on probation when arrested

Christian M. Corson is now charged with seven burglaries in the Kane County area.

A Cortland man who is now accused of seven suburban burglaries was on probation for a DeKalb break-in when he was arrested last week in Batavia, records show.

Christian M. Corson, 20, of the 100 block of South Lark Street, is charged in seven burglaries in Kane County over the past four months, according to court records.

The most recent charges accuse Corson of stealing a jar containing $300 in coins on May 10 from a home on the 9N300 block of Barron Road near Maple Park and taking $1,074 worth of coins and jewelry on July 28 from a home on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue in South Elgin, records show.

Corson was arrested last week after Batavia police pulled over a vehicle on the city's near west side that matched the description in other burglaries. While questioning a 19-year-old female driver, police saw Corson walking down the street and he began to run.

After a short chase, Corson was arrested; the 19-year-old and an infant were detained but later released and police declined to elaborate on the relationship between Corson and the woman.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for McKenzlee J. Prather, 19, of the 2300 block of Hawthorne Lane, Sycamore. She faces a felony burglary charge from the April 10 case in Maple Park, records show.

Corson was charged with an Aug. 2 burglary in Batavia; authorities later added charges from two July 22 burglaries in Geneva and burglaries on July 24, July 25 and Aug. 1 in St. Charles, court record show.

On April 16, 2018, Corson pleaded guilty to felony aggravated possession of two to five firearms from a March 2017 arrest and felony burglary charges from a December 2017 case, both out of the city of DeKalb. records show.

Corson was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months of probation under the plea agreement accepted by DeKalb County Judge Robbin Stuckert, records show. Corson's jail term was cut in half under state law and he also got credit for time served.

He also is accused of felony theft over $500 from a May 11, 2018, case in Sycamore, records show. No further information was available.

Corson is now being held at the Kane County jail on $725,000 bail, meaning he must post $72,500 to be released while the cases are pending.

He is next due in court on Thursday and faces four to 15 years in prison for each burglary, except for the Aug. 2 case in Batavia, which has a six to 30-year prison term because Corson was allegedly armed with a knife while committing a felony.