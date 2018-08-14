Feder: Five named to Chicago Women's Journalism Hall of Fame
Updated 8/14/2018 6:33 AM
hello
Five notable Chicago women -- including a mother and her daughter -- have been named the first honorees in the new Chicago Women's Journalism Hall of Fame, Robert Feder writes. All five will be inducted Wednesday by the Association for Women Journalists Chicago, founder of the online tribute to "individuals who have made outstanding career contributions to Chicago journalism in areas which uplift and support women." Get the full report and more Chicago media at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.