Feder: Five named to Chicago Women's Journalism Hall of Fame

Five notable Chicago women -- including a mother and her daughter -- have been named the first honorees in the new Chicago Women's Journalism Hall of Fame, Robert Feder writes. All five will be inducted Wednesday by the Association for Women Journalists Chicago, founder of the online tribute to "individuals who have made outstanding career contributions to Chicago journalism in areas which uplift and support women." Get the full report and more Chicago media at robertfeder.com.