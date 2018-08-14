$1.5 million bail ordered for man charged in Hoffman Estates double-fatal DUI

A West Dundee man who prosecutors say was involved in a car accident minutes before he drove head-on into two South Barrington women, was ordered held on $1.5 million bail Tuesday.

The second crash caused the deaths of Mary Kendzior, 82, and her daughter Lisa Kendzior, 50.

Michael Kelly, 48, of the 500 block of South 1st Street was charged with aggravated DUI causing a death, a felony punishable by six to 28 years in prison because there were two victims.

Probation is not an option unless a judge determines that extraordinary circumstances exist to allow it.

Police say Mary Kendzior was driving when the crash occurred about 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Route 72 and Beverly Road in Hoffman Estates. The women died as a result of multiple injuries suffered in the collision, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Both the victims and the defendant had to be extricated from their vehicles, prosecutors said during the hearing before Cook County Judge Marc Martin.

Defense attorney Sam Almirante said his client suffered a lacerated spleen and a lacerated liver and was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.

Both Kelly and his family extended their sympathy to the Kendzior family, Amirante said.

The Major Case Assistance Team STAR reconstruction unit helped investigate the crash, police said.