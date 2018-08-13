Zion woman dies after Beach Park crash; children remain in critical condition

A Zion woman involved in a two-vehicle crash in Beach Park Friday has died, authorities said.

The 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville Sunday, according to a news release from the Lake County sheriff office.

Authorities are withholding the name of the deceased. An autopsy is expected Monday.

Police said a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by a 20-year-old man from Park City was traveling north on Green Bay Road about 6 p.m. when it crossed the double-yellow center lane divider and entered the southbound lane. It collided with the 2014 Kia Forte the woman was driving.

Her children, ages 6 and 8, were in the vehicle. The 6-year-old was taken to Condell, then flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The 8-year-old was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan. Both children remain in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Condell.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit.