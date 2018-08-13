Send us your back-to-school photos

hello

Kids all over the suburbs are headed back to school, and we invite you to celebrate by sharing your own back-to-school photos. Whether elementary, middle or high school, we'd like to see what you get in the coming days. Please email us a photo, along with details about who shot it and where and something about who is in the photo. Please send your picture in the largest size to photos@dailyherald.com and then keep an eye on the Daily Herald and www.dailyherald.com to see whether we shared it with the rest of our readership. Thanks in advance for participating!