Schaumburg mulls outsourcing, expanding holiday decorations

hello

A rendering of proposed holiday decorations around Schaumburg's gateway sign on Higgins Road if the village changes to an outside contractor for such decorations. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

A rendering of how Schaumburg's holiday decorations in the plaza between the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center and the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts would look under a proposed change to an outside contractor. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg officials are considering a nine-year contract with a Lemont company that would expand the village's holiday decorations and change them from being an entirely in-house undertaking.

Changes would include the use of artificial floral decorations only, as well as moving beyond village-owned facilities to add light-pole decor on Woodfield and Meacham roads around Woodfield Mall.

As part of the same effort, the village's new economic development department would ask businesses near Woodfield Mall to follow Schaumburg's lead in that area.

Village Trustee Mark Madej said a recent discussion among the engineering and public works committee identified several reasons for considering a change. They include criticism from some village residents that Schaumburg's decorations have been conservative in comparison to neighboring towns, he said.

And for Madej personally, he recognized a connection between the village's strong sales tax revenues and the holiday season.

"I think it's beneficial that we spread some cheer," he said. "I still think we're pretty conservative with what we're going to be doing."

The decision-making begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when village staff will ask for trustees' approval of such direction. If it's given, Schaumburg's engineering & public works committee will consider recommending the long-term contract with Artistic Holiday Designs in Lemont on Thursday.

The anticipated benefit of such a lengthy contract is that the village would get a discount in the long-term rate, Interim Engineering & Public Works Director Mike Hall said.

The total cost of the contract would be $688,139, with the first three years costing $104,168 annually. The village previously planned to spend $88,360 for holiday decorations this year.

In years four and five, the annual cost would drop to $51,019 for labor, equipment, storage and a warranty. There would be a 5 percent discount in years six and seven, dropping the annual cost to $48,468.

In years eight and nine, a refresh of the products would cause the annual cost to climb to $81,988, but would include a new five-year warranty.

Other identified pluses beside the long-term discounts include saving village staff labor hours and creating a more professional appearance in some places by having the company handle tasks such as wrapping the holiday tree with lights, Hall said.