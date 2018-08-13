Images: Through the Film Magnifier: Donnie Osmond, Vincent Price, Woodfield Mall, Rodeos and more
This edition of Through the Film Magnifeir features archived photos of the first Farm Aid concert, Vincent Price opening Woodfield Mall, Lech Walesa in Chicago, the Osmond family at Arlington Park and more.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 17,463, Bob Finch photo: There was a lot of roping and riding at a rodeo in Long Grove in May of 1970.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment #100,435, Rich Chapman photo: Lech Walesa, founder of the Solidarity movement in Poland in the 1980s and President of Poland from 1990-1996, spoke in Chicago in November of 1989. Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson is pictured behind him.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment #100,435, Rich Chapman photo: A supporter of Lech Walesa, founder of the Solidarity movement in Poland in the 1980s and President of Poland form 1990-1996, displays the Solidarity flag in Chicago in November of 1989.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment #100,435, Rich Chapman photo: Lech Walesa, founder of the Solidarity movement in Poland in the 1980s and President of Poland form 1990-1996, spoke in Chicago in November of 1989.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment #100,435, Rich Chapman photo: Lech Walesa, founder of the Solidarity movement in Poland in the 1980s and President of Poland form 1990-1996, spoke in Chicago in November of 1989.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment #23,063, Bob Finch photo: Singer Carol Lawrence, along with Vincent Price and other local dignitaries, cuts the ribbon to officially open Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on September 9, 1971.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment #23,063, Bob Finch photo: Actor Vincent Price was one of the celebrities that helped to open Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on September 9, 1971
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment #23,063, Bob Finch photo: Singer Carol Lawrence was one of the celebrities that helped to open Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on September 9, 1971
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment #23,063, Bob Finch photo: Singer Carol Lawrence was one of the celebrities that helped to open Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on September 9, 1971
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment #23,063, Bob Finch photo: Actor Vincent Price was one of the celebrities that helped to open Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on September 9, 1971
The Daily Herald Archive: Assignment #14,405, Bob Finch photo: Acrobats were flying through the air at Wheelings Diamond Jubilee festival in August of 1969.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #79,016, Nancy Stone photo, Musician and actor Kris Kristofferson takes a break at a Champaign-Urbana bar during the Farm Aid concert in September of 1985.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #79,016, Nancy Stone photo, A man with crosses that say "Save Family Farms" during the Farm Aid concert in September of 1985. The Farm Aid concert was started to benefit struggling farmers.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #79,016, Nancy Stone photo, Willie Nelson performs during the Farm Aid concert in Champaign in September of 1985.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #79,016, Nancy Stone photo, Neil Young and Willie Nelson perform during the Farm Aid concert in Champaign in September of 1985.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #28,397, Bob Strawn photo: Fathers went to preschool with their kids for the day in Elk Grove Village in March of 1973.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #29,475, Greg Warner photo: ABC 7 reporter Fahey Flynn puts on his makeup prior to going on the air in Chicago in July of 1973.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #29,475, Greg Warner photo: ABC 7 reporter Fahey Flynn on the set of Chanel 7 Eye Witness News in Chicago in July of 1973.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #29,475, Greg Warner photo: ABC 7 reporter Fahey Flynn on the set of Chanel 7 Eye Witness News in Chicago in July of 1973 as weatherman John Coleman waits off camera.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 77,703, Rich Chapman photo, Wheeling residents are congratulated after completing training and graduating as Guardian Angles in June of 1985.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #77,703, Rich Chapman photo, Wheeling residents are congratulated after completing training and graduating as Guardian Angles in June of 1985.
Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #30061, Larry Cameron photo: The Osmond family played to thousands of fans at The Future of America Fair at Arlington Park racetrack in August of 1973. 10 girls were injured when they crowed, estimated at 18,000 pushed them toward a snow fence at the front of the stage.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment #15,103, Mike Seeling photo: This was the powder puff football game at Palatine High School in November of 1969.
From the Daily Herald archive, Don Vickery photo: In December of 1962 the Daily Herald ran a four-part series of stories and photos about the plight of migrant workers in the suburbs.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #22,719, Jim Frost photo, A coach keeps an eye on his players during football practice in Schaumburg in August of 1971.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment #22,719, Jim Frost photo, Football practice in Schaumburg in August of 1971.
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.