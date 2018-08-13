Authorities: Child seriously injured in crash near Lindenfest

Lindenhurst police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl who was hit by a minivan Friday as she tried to cross a busy road near the village's premier festival.

The child was struck by a 2007 Dodge minivan as she was crossing Grand Avenue from Hillcrest Lane about 7 p.m., police Cmdr. Eric Senica said. She was with her mother at the time.

The girl was taken to the hospital by the Lake Villa Fire Protection District and remains in critical condition, Senica said. The 16-year-old driver of the minivan was not injured, he said.

No citations have been issued at this point, authorities say. Lindenhurst police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating. Senica said Grand Avenue was shut down 10:45 p.m. Friday while the accident was investigated.

The crash took place during Lindenfest, a community event at the village hall on Grand Avenue. Senica said this is the first time someone was hurt crossing Grand Avenue during the annual event.

Anyone with information about the crash are asked to call the police department at (847) 356-5400.