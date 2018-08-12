Lombard police investigating death of woman found in pond
Updated 8/12/2018 8:41 PM
Lombard police and the DuPage County Coroner's office are investigating the circumstances behind the death of an unidentified woman found dead Saturday in a Lombard pond.
Coroner's officials said Sunday evening that there is an ongoing investigation into the woman's death and her identification is being withheld. Paul Darrah, spokesman for the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said Sunday night that the Lombard Police Department is conducting the investigation.
Lombard fire officials, who assisted in retrieving the body from the pond just south of the Westin Lombard Yorktown Center hotel, referred all questions to the Lombard Police Department. Police officials said there was no one on duty Sunday who could discuss the case.
