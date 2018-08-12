Images: Priest who survived jetliner crash celebrates safe return

Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Survivors of the crash share in the celebration at the end of the service. Second from right is Sandra Alarcon of Northlake.