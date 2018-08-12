Images: Priest who survived jetliner crash celebrates safe return
Updated 8/12/2018 5:05 PM
See moments on Sunday from a Mass of thanksgiving celebrated by Fr. Esequiel Sanchez at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight #2431 which crashed in Durango, Mexico on July 31.
Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Crash survivors embrace in a group hug at the end of the service.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Here, Sanchez greets people after the service.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Sanchez delivers his homily.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Sanchez smiles just before the procession at the start of the service.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Sanchez delivers his homily.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Sanchez delivers his homily.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Worshippers participate in the service.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Sanchez shares a special word while offering Holy Communion to fellow survivor Sandra Alarcon of Northlake .
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Sanchez gathers with fellow survivors at the end of the service.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Survivors of the crash share in the celebration at the end of the service. Second from right is Sandra Alarcon of Northlake.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fr. Esequiel Sanchez on Sunday celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for his safe return and the return of other passengers who were aboard Aeromexico Flight 2431, which crashed in Durango, Mexico July 31. Among those greeting him at the end of the service was Diana Rojas of Palatine, right.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
