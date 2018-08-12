Honor ride in Barrington area supports Project Hero
Updated 8/12/2018 7:33 PM
Cyclists of all ages and abilities joined healing military veterans Sunday on a fundraising ride in the Barrington area to support veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. The eighth annual Project Hero Barrington Honor Ride and Run supports Project Hero, a national nonprofit organization that promotes recovery and rehabilitation of first responders and veterans.
Cyclists had the choice of 14-, 33- and 47-mile routes, and there also were running and walking routes covering 3.8 miles or 1 mile.
