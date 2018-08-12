 
Honor ride in Barrington area supports Project Hero

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/12/2018 7:33 PM
  • Ross Docksey of Long Grove pauses for the national anthem Sunday morning before the start of eighth annual Barrington Honor Ride at the Barrington Hills Riding Center. Docksey is a veteran of the Army, having served from 1969-1983.

  • Andy Richmond of Barrington walks his bike to the start of Barrington Honor Ride on Sunday morning at the Barrington Hills Riding Center.

  • Patrick Kunzer/pkunzer@dailyherald.comTom Egan of Streamwood dons a patriotic bandanna and gear as he lines up for the start of Sunday's Barrington Honor Ride.

  • Colleen Konicek and her brother Mark Konicek greet participants before the start of Sunday's Barrington Honor Ride at the Barrington Hills Riding Center. The Koniceks are among the event founders.

  • Patrick Kunzer/pkunzer@dailyherald.comParticipants roll at the start of Barrington Honor Ride on Sunday morning at the Barrington Hills Riding Center.

  • Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dundee Township serve as a color guard before the start of Barrington Honor Ride on Sunday morning at the Barrington Hills Riding Center. From left, Emma Ortiz, 11, Diego Ruiz, 8, and Julissa Soto, 9. The children are all from Carpentersville.

  • Signs along the route remind participants of their causes near the starting chute at annual Barrington Honor Ride on Sunday at the Barrington Hills Riding Center.

  • Participants begin the Barrington Honor Ride on Sunday morning at the Barrington Hills Riding Center.

Cyclists of all ages and abilities joined healing military veterans Sunday on a fundraising ride in the Barrington area to support veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. The eighth annual Project Hero Barrington Honor Ride and Run supports Project Hero, a national nonprofit organization that promotes recovery and rehabilitation of first responders and veterans.

Cyclists had the choice of 14-, 33- and 47-mile routes, and there also were running and walking routes covering 3.8 miles or 1 mile.

