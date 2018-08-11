Ranger: Fisherman's body recovered at Independence Grove
Updated 8/11/2018 8:26 PM
Lake County Forest Preserve personnel have recovered the body of a man who fell in the water while fishing Saturday at the Independence Grove Forest Preserve near Libertyville.
John Tannahill, chief of rangers, said the recovery was made about 4 p.m. He declined to provide more information until a news release is prepared.
The man fell in the water and disappeared about 1:30 p.m., and sonar was used to search for him, according to news reports.
