Ranger: Fisherman's body recovered at Independence Grove

Lake County Forest Preserve personnel have recovered the body of a man who fell in the water while fishing Saturday at the Independence Grove Forest Preserve near Libertyville.

John Tannahill, chief of rangers, said the recovery was made about 4 p.m. He declined to provide more information until a news release is prepared.

The man fell in the water and disappeared about 1:30 p.m., and sonar was used to search for him, according to news reports.