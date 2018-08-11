 
Craft beer fest in Elgin draws double the crowd this year

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/11/2018 7:14 PM
      Patty Cruz of Elgin pours a drink for a festivalgoer Saturday during the Elgin Breakfast Rotary Club's second annual Elgin Craft Beer Fest. Robert Sanchez | Staff Photographer

      More than 800 people attended the Elgin Breakfast Rotary Club's second annual Elgin Craft Beer Fest on Saturday. Robert Sanchez | Staff Photographer

Maybe it was the beautiful weather. Or perhaps it was the massive variety of craft beers that were available to sample.

But more than 800 people attended the Elgin Breakfast Rotary Club's second annual Elgin Craft Beer Fest, which was held Saturday along the Elgin Riverfront Promenade.

"We have double the amount of people that we had last year," said Mike Warren, a member of the Elgin Breakfast Rotary Club. "We knew the event was going to grow. We're really excited about the attendance."

The large crowd enjoyed more than 70 craft beers, ciders, other specialty drinks and food. In addition, there was musical entertainment and games along the Fox River waterfront.

Warren said craft beers are very popular right now. The festival gave people the opportunity to try many different beers in one spot.

"We couldn't be more happy with the outcome," he said.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit several local nonprofits: Food for Greater Elgin, Taylor Family YMCA, Community Crisis Center, Ecker Center for Mental Health and PADS of Elgin.

