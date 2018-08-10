Winning images of our weekly photo contest
Updated 8/10/2018 8:32 AM
The Monarch Butterfly was by the Milkweed Plant in our yard.
Glenn Domovic of Aurora
Cantigny Park, in Wheaton, hosted a "Military Through the Ages" re-enactment event. Yaro & Sonia Rohowsky were part of the "Ukrainian Cossack unit (Pereyaslav Regiment)" that demonstrated firing the small 16th-17th century cannons.
Randy Link of Winfield
Common Grackle and Redwinged Blackbird having lunch together!
Aline Thurler Rondon Möller of Naperville
I took this photo of Spencer Charnas, lead singer of Ice Nine Kills, at the final Warped Tour of Chicago. It was raining that day, and I really love the natural light and clouds behind him, highlighting his shadows
Kaitlyn Starr, 15, of Geneva
I took this picture of a dragonfly on my fishing pole while I was on Dunn Lake in Spooner WI.
Alex Scherf of Elgin
The photo was taken from my farmhouse porch in Plato Township. I liked how the trees framed the colorful sky making it look like an impressionist painting.
Pat Hartmann of Elgin
A female Goldfinch pulls petals from a Zinnia to eat the seeds. The photo was taken at the Chicago Botanic Garden.
Fred Share of Arlington Heights
This photo taken in unincorporated Palatine Township yard in July, 2018 shows a frequent visiting deer in a minor territorial dispute with a local feral cat. The cat gave in first.
Bill Murray of Palatine
A dragonfly walks the tightrope in August, 2018 at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe.
Lynne Solway of Buffalo Grove
A colorful Hawaiian Garden spider was photographed in its web near a hiking trail in Kauai, Hawaii in May, 2018.
Kristin Kohl of Libertyville
A great blue heron flies over the Chain of Lakes near Antioch on July 23, 2018.
Jim Huskey of Libertyville
