 
News

Students glimpse Fermi's bison during intro tour

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/10/2018 12:53 PM
hello
  • Students from Metea Valley, East Aurora and West Chicago high schools gather around the bison at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia as Michael Pfaff, site section group leader, discusses the animals during the final day of an introductory program at the lab called Accelerators.

      Students from Metea Valley, East Aurora and West Chicago high schools gather around the bison at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia as Michael Pfaff, site section group leader, discusses the animals during the final day of an introductory program at the lab called Accelerators. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Michael Pfaff, site section group leader, talks about the bison at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia during the final day of the Accelerators Program. Students from Metea Valley, East Aurora and West Chicago high schools learned about 3-D modeling, computer programming and conservation during the three-day program.

      Michael Pfaff, site section group leader, talks about the bison at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia during the final day of the Accelerators Program. Students from Metea Valley, East Aurora and West Chicago high schools learned about 3-D modeling, computer programming and conservation during the three-day program. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Students in the Accelerators Program at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia learn about the bison and the ecosystem on the property.

      Students in the Accelerators Program at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia learn about the bison and the ecosystem on the property. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Michael Pfaff, site section group leader, feeds bison on the property of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia before student participants in the lab's Accelerators Program arrive to learn about the animals.

      Michael Pfaff, site section group leader, feeds bison on the property of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia before student participants in the lab's Accelerators Program arrive to learn about the animals. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Bison head back to rest after feeding at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia.

      Bison head back to rest after feeding at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A group of high school students got a feel for the lab life at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory this week during an introductory program called Accelerators.

Concluding with a tour of the bison enclosure kept on the rolling grasslands of the particle physics accelerator lab in Batavia, the program also included exercises in 3-D modeling and thinking like a computer programmer.

Students learned about computational thinking, urban design, conservation, ecology and ecosystem restoration during the three days of workshops led by expert scientists and educators.

Participants came from Metea Valley and East Aurora high schools in Aurora as well as West Chicago High School.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 