Students glimpse Fermi's bison during intro tour

A group of high school students got a feel for the lab life at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory this week during an introductory program called Accelerators.

Concluding with a tour of the bison enclosure kept on the rolling grasslands of the particle physics accelerator lab in Batavia, the program also included exercises in 3-D modeling and thinking like a computer programmer.

Students learned about computational thinking, urban design, conservation, ecology and ecosystem restoration during the three days of workshops led by expert scientists and educators.

Participants came from Metea Valley and East Aurora high schools in Aurora as well as West Chicago High School.