Police: Geneva man threatened nurse, kicked hospital guard

hello

A man with a history of mental disorders who had just been released from jail after pleading guilty to threatening two Geneva police officers in 2016 was arrested and charged this week with kicking a security guard at Delnor Hospital and threatening a nurse.

William J. Taber, 47, who is listed in court records as being homeless, faces felony charges of aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated assault of a nurse/EMT stemming from two cases on Monday at Delnor, according to court records and Geneva police.

Taber was brought to the hospital Monday afternoon for an evaluation and made lewd and profane comments to hospital staff and threatened a nurse, according to a police report.

Later that day, Taber was still at Delnor and hospital staff and guards had to be called in to restrain him. He is accused of kicking a uniformed security guard in the chest with his right foot, according to court records.

Taber faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to seven years prison if convicted of the most severe charge.

He was arrested and charged in April 2016 with threatening a public official, in this case two Geneva police officers, and disorderly conduct for making alarming comments to staff members at the Geneva Eye Clinic, 1000 S. Randall Road, records show.

He was declared unfit to stand trial and placed in the custody of the state's Department of Human Services until July 18, 2018, when he was released and declared fit for trial.

On that same day, court records show, Taber pleaded guilty to threatening a public official, a felony, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Because he had served 424 days in jail and at DHS, Taber was released from under the guilty plea approved by Judge James Hallock, records show.

Taber is being held at the Kane County jail on $100,000 bail, meaning he must post $10,000 to be released while the case is pending. He is next due in court on Aug. 16.