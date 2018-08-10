Cyclist struck and killed by dump truck

hello

A woman biking in the West Loop was hit and killed Thursday morning when a dump truck made a right turn in front of her -- a type of crash that advocates for greater safety regulations say happens with "alarming frequency."

About 7:10 a.m., the 39-year-old bicyclist and the dump truck both were heading north on Halsted when the truck turned right at Madison and struck her, according to Chicago police.

The woman died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Angela Park.

The driver was issued one citation for striking a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.

For the full story, click here.