Wauconda police SUV struck by DUI suspect

In this image posted on Facebook, Wauconda police officer Peter Bognar stands with his SUV after it was struck by a DUI suspect. Courtesy of Wauconda police

A Fox Lake woman was charged with DUI after she rammed into a Wauconda police vehicle that was making a traffic stop, according to the Lake County sheriff's department.

Wauconda police officer Peter Bognar was assisting an officer on an unrelated traffic stop on northbound Route 12 when his police SUV was rear-ended by 55-year-old Jane Fitzsimmons of Fox Lake, officials said.

Both Fitzsimmons' and Bognar's vehicles had to be towed. No one was hurt in the crash, and Bognar wasn't in his SUV when it was hit, authorities said.

In a video posted on the Wauconda police Facebook page, Bognar reminded drivers to slow down and use caution when they see a police car, and to not drink and drive.