Owner of Downers Grove's Sushi City charged with tax evasion

An Aurora man who operates a sushi restaurant in Downers Grove is one of five restaurateurs accused of using "sales suppression software" to manipulate revenues and evade taxes, federal prosecutors allege.

Chun Xu Zhang, 42, is accused of underreporting sales at Downers Grove's Sushi City for four years, according to court papers.

Prosecutors didn't say how much Zhang had underreported from 2012 to 2015, other than accusing him of knowing his restaurant's "gross receipts substantially exceeded" what was stated in tax returns.

The other restaurants included in the indictment are in Westmont, Evanston and Chicago.