Owner of Downers Grove's Sushi City charged with tax evasion
Updated 8/9/2018 11:23 AM
hello
An Aurora man who operates a sushi restaurant in Downers Grove is one of five restaurateurs accused of using "sales suppression software" to manipulate revenues and evade taxes, federal prosecutors allege.
Chun Xu Zhang, 42, is accused of underreporting sales at Downers Grove's Sushi City for four years, according to court papers.
Prosecutors didn't say how much Zhang had underreported from 2012 to 2015, other than accusing him of knowing his restaurant's "gross receipts substantially exceeded" what was stated in tax returns.
The other restaurants included in the indictment are in Westmont, Evanston and Chicago.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.