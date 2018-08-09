Lakemoor Fest to open three-day run Friday

hello

The three-day Lakemoor Fest will open at 5 p.m. Friday in Morrison Park at 233 Rand Road. Food, drinks, music, amusement rides and fireworks are on tap.

Musical entertainment features the Modern Day Romeos at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dixie Crush Saturday and The Mix on Sunday. A fishing derby and fireworks are scheduled Saturday. There is a treasure hunt for kids, a bags tournament and a tug of war Sunday.

Food vendors include AJ's Kettle Corn, Nancy's Pizza-Island Lake, Riverside Chocolate Factory, Plum Garden and others.

For more information, visit lakemoor.net/lakemoor-fest.html.