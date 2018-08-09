First Elk Grove HS graduating class gathers for 50th reunion

The first day of classes at Elk Grove High School took place in September 1966, but it wasn't until 1968 that the new school graduated its first senior class. Some of those seniors will get back together this weekend to celebrated their 50-year reunion. Daily Herald File Photo, September 1966

Elk Grove High School's first graduating class -- the Class of 1968 -- will get back together this weekend to celebrate their 50-year reunion.

The school opened in 1966 as Northwest Suburban High School District 214's fifth school, when a number of students from nearby Forest View High School in Arlington Heights transferred. But since there was no senior class that first year, the following year marked the first time students -- 365 in total -- donned caps and gowns and received Elk Grove High School diplomas.

Robert E. Haskell was the school's first principal -- a position he held until 1974. The football stadium was later named for him.

Forest View closed amid declining enrollment in 1986, when even more students came to Elk Grove.

Members of the Class of 1968 will gather for their formal reunion Friday night at Medinah Country Club, followed by informal gatherings of bowling Saturday afternoon at Elk Grove Bowl and a picnic into the evening at Busse Woods.

For more information, visit elkgrovehighschoolclassof68.com.