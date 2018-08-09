Feder: Tribune Media kills Sinclair deal
Updated 8/9/2018 6:39 AM
hello
Ding, dong the deal is dead: Tribune Media has officially terminated its controversial and long-delayed merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Robert Feder writes. But wait, there's more: The Chicago-based parent company of WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM announced Thursday it was filing a lawsuit against Sinclair for breach of contract, claiming the Maryland-based company "engaged in unnecessarily aggressive and protracted negotiations" with the FCC. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.