Feder: Tribune Media kills Sinclair deal

Ding, dong the deal is dead: Tribune Media has officially terminated its controversial and long-delayed merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Robert Feder writes. But wait, there's more: The Chicago-based parent company of WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM announced Thursday it was filing a lawsuit against Sinclair for breach of contract, claiming the Maryland-based company "engaged in unnecessarily aggressive and protracted negotiations" with the FCC. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.