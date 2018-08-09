Driver, passenger charged with dragging Streamwood man after drug deal

Two men from Elgin and Rockford were charged with battery after they dragged another man with their car after a drug deal Saturday night in Streamwood, prosecutors said.

The Streamwood man, who was dragged for about one-third of a mile, suffered facial fractures, a spinal fracture and a shattered pelvis, and his feet were missing most of the skin, according to Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Katherine Bird. He remains at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Charged in the case were Ryan Shelton, 23, of Elgin and Terievis Norman, 23, of Rockford. Shelton was ordered held on $200,000 bail, and Norman was ordered held on $350,000 bail.

"If the circumstances were a little bit different, this could well be a homicide case," Cook County Judge Marc Martin said during Thursday's hearing.

Prosecutors say Shelton arranged to purchase marijuana from the Streamwood man, who initially did not know the defendants. When Shelton and Norman arrived at the man's house, he recognized them as high school classmates, Bird said.

The Streamwood man handed over the marijuana. Shelton, who was in the passenger's seat, offered him money, but it wasn't the amount they agreed upon, Bird said. When the Streamwood man reached in to retrieve the marijuana, Norman drove away, Bird said.

By instinct, the Streamwood man grabbed Shelton's shirt and was dragged, she said. The man struck several cars, lost consciousness and fell to the ground, where a passer-by discovered him and called 911, Bird said.

Police recovered rubber from the Streamwood man's sandals and noted scuff marks where his body struck the other vehicles, Bird said.

Shelton and Norman could face up to five years in prison if convicted. Probation is also an option.

They next appear in court Sept. 6.